Rough and Ready fire quickly contained

A fire that began Thursday morning in an outbuilding on Flying T Road in Rough and Ready spread to surrounding vegetation but was quickly contained to a quarter acre, Cal Fire said.

The fire was reported just before 9 a.m. Firefighters from Cal Fire, Rough and Ready Fire, Penn Valley Fire and Higgins Fire districts responded to the scene. The fire had spread from an outbuilding into heavy brush and burned some vehicles and piles of debris as well. Quick action by firefighters contained the blaze within an hour. No one was injured, authorities said.

Candle fire

A candle lit by a homeowner during Wednesday night’s power outage was responsible for a fire in Lake Wildwood, said Penn Valley Fire Chief Don Wagner.

Firefighters responded at 6:45 p.m. to a call in the 18000 block of Lake Forest Drive, Wagner said. The homeowner reportedly had left a candle on a table and gone to bed, waking to a house full of smoke and some flames.

He was able to knock down the fire himself with a garden hose before firefighters arrived, Wagner said. The residence will need to be assessed for smoke damage. No one was hurt.

