PG&E plans power outage for Grass Valley, Nevada City areas

PG&E said a planned power outage Monday evening would affect 27,500 customers across Nevada, Yuba and Butte counties.

In Nevada County, areas including Grass Valley, Nevada City, Penn Valley and Rough and Ready would face the public safety power shutoff. Scheduled to start around 5 p.m. Monday, and take a few hours, the planned outage could extend into Wednesday, if weather conditions persist, said Brandi Merlo, spokeswoman for the power company.

“We’ve narrowed it down to just (27,500) customers,” Merlo said. “It’s occurring for Nevada County: 7,247 customers.”

An online PG&E map on Monday showed the region northwest of Grass Valley and Nevada City being affected. However, the map — which displayed likely outage areas — changed throughout the day.

Gusty winds and dry conditions led PG&E to preemptively shut off power across the region. Crews will examine power lines today. Merlo said they’ll work to restore power to everyone. However, another possible outage tonight could delay that.

“We’ll make every effort to restore them,” Merlo said.

The decision about a possible second outage will happen late this morning.

Community resource centers will open at 8 a.m. today. The centers, open only during the day, will offer restrooms, water, air-conditioning and a space to charge electronic devices.

Grass Valley’s center is at Sierra College, 213 and 250 Sierra College Drive.

