Pet saved in Rough and Ready house fire

First-responders saved a family pet during a Monday night house fire on Gleko Road in Rough and Ready, authorities said.

Grass Valley, Penn Valley, Nevada County Consolidated fire districts and Cal Fire responded at 6:13 p.m. to the 16000 block of Gleko Road. The residents were in a separate garage when the fire began, and no injuries were reported, said Mary Eldridge, spokeswomen with Cal Fire, in a message.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control by 7 p.m., she added.

According to the Grass Valley/Nevada City fire departments’ Twitter account, a firefighter rescued the family pet.