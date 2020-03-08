Personnel released from Baker Fire near Camptonville

The majority of the 150-plus personnel once dedicated to fighting the Baker Fire near Camptonville were released as of Thursday, U.S. Forest Services spokesman Joe Flannery said in a press release.

The 42-acre Baker Fire began Tuesday north of Bullards Bar Reservoir within the Tahoe National Forest’s Direct Protection Area, as the result of an escaped debris burn on private property, Flannery said in the release.

“While the debris burn took place under allowed conditions, the Tahoe National Forest urges local residents and private property owners to use caution when prepping for and engaging in debris or pile burning,” he said. “An unseasonable dry February has resulted in fuel conditions and increased fire risk uncharacteristic of this time of year.”

On Thursday, Flannery said firefighting personal and heavy equipment had fully encircled the Baker Fire with containment line and the fire was transitioned from a type III to a type IV incident. The majority of firefighting resources were released Thursday night.

“Over the next 24 hours, remaining firefighters will continue to manage the Baker Fire using suppression tactics and will continue mopping up within existing containment lines,” Flannery said Thursday.

The Baker Fire is under jurisdiction of the U.S. Forest Service. Additional responding agencies include Cal Fire and the Camptonville and Pike volunteer fire departments.

At the fire’s peak, more than 150 personnel were on hand, including five hand crews, 12 engines, two helicopters, three water tenders, three bulldozers and one air attack plane.