Penn Valley property assessment vote to be counted this weekend
Staff Writer
By next week, residents within the Penn Valley Fire Protection District will find out if their property assessment fees will increase next year.
Tuesday night the district’s board of directors closed the voting period for the initiative, which if passed would increase the annual fee for improved parcels from $80.54 to $296.41.
Ballots have been collected and will be tallied Saturday by the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County.
According to board vice-chairman Kurt Grundell, while the results could be determined as early as Saturday, the counting could go on into Sunday with the results announced by Monday.
The fire district board of directors will hold a 6:30 p.m. Tuesday meeting at Station 43, where they’ll recognize the results.
Only parcel owners within the district were eligible to vote. To succeed, the initiative must receive a simple majority of “yes” votes, or 50% plus one of all returned ballots.
It’s unknown how many ballots were cast.
The fee increase would allow the district to hire six new full-time firefighters/paramedics, increasing staffing by 50% at both of its firehouses.
According to Penn Valley Fire Chief Don Wagner, the district has lost 19 staff members in the past five years, with neighboring agencies offering better compensation for sought after firefighters/paramedics.
To contact Staff Writer John Orona, email jorona@theunnion.com or call 530-477-4229.
