No-swim advisory for Yuba River remains in effect

A no-swim advisory for parts of the Yuba River remained in effect Monday, with tests still pending, officials said.

The advisory began Friday, when the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services issued a warning about a high level of unknown sediments between the town of Washington and Englebright Lake in the Yuba River. The sediments were creating unsafe conditions for people and animals.

Melinda Booth, executive director of the South Yuba River Citizens League, said the nonprofit is currently investigating the cause of the yellow plume, as are Nevada County officials.

The county’s Environmental Health Department will take daily water samples from several spots along the river throughout this week.

