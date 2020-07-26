No one hurt in downtown Truckee fire | TheUnion.com
No one hurt in downtown Truckee fire

Victoria Penate
Staff Writer

No one was hurt in a fire involving two buildings on Jibboom Street in downtown Truckee, authorities said.

Authorities said the fire broke out around 3 a.m. Sunday and lasted about 40 minutes after the Truckee Fire Protection District responded to the scene, assisted by the Cal Fire Truckee/Tahoe Battalion. The fire originated in an outbuilding or garage.

In a Facebook post, Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit said, “The buildings were well involved on arrival. An aggressive, coordinated fire attack contained the fire to the buildings of origin with no additional extension to the exposed historic downtown.”

The cause of the fire is being investigated by Truckee Fire, the post states.

