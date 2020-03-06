New fire station will replace station at Higgins Corner

The Higgins Corner Fire Station, near Highway 49 and Combie Road, will be replaced with a new facility following the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection’s purchase of a seven-acre unimproved lot in unincorporated Grass Valley.

According to the State Public Works Board, the purchase was approved in December with escrow finalizing last month. The new site on 23036 West Hacienda Drive is about a mile east of the Higgins Fire Protection District’s current station.

The Higgins Fire Protection District placed a measure on the March ballot that would have enacted a special parcel tax to help fund the district and increase some of its services. Not all votes have been counted, though initial results showed the measure currently failing with 57.59% voting “yes.” The measure needs to pass by two-thirds.

According to Higgins Fire Chief Jerry Good, the plans for the new facility were not disclosed before the ballot measure went to a vote because the purchase was not yet finalized.

The station is intended to include a three-bay apparatus building, a mess hall, a 12-bed barracks and a generator/storage building. The upgrade will come as the state fire agency looks to standardize its stations, hoping to host each station on at least five acres of land with several storage facilities, Good said. The station will continue to be a joint operation between Higgins and Cal Fire.

Good said the transition would take several years and residents would not notice any changes in service.