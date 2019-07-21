Nevada Irrigation District to discuss wildfire safety efforts

Nevada Irrigation District wildfire safety efforts will be highlighted during the July 24 Board of Directors meeting, which starts at 9 a.m. NID managers will go into detail about projects and programs that are helping reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfire in our community.

The presentation topics will include increased wildfire threats to California watersheds, NID customers and operations; NID’s fire resiliency and stewardship strategies. These include selective logging at Scotts Flat Reservoir, fuels treatment at Peninsula Campground and vegetation management on district properties; campground fire awareness and education and fire fuels reduction and hazardous tree removal; transmission line clearing and vegetation management at hydroelectric facilities, as well as powerhouse backup power supply and fire protection.