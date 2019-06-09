Nevada County wildfire preparedness series continues with Ready, Set, Go for Families

Know & Go What: Ready, Set, Go for Families When: 6 p.m. Monday Where: Board Chambers of the Eric Rood Administrative Center, live-streamed on the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services Facebook, cable channel 18, and online at Nevada County Digital Media Center’s website: nevadacountytv.org.

Nevada County Office of Emergency Services will host Ready, Set, Go for Families, the final in a four-part speaker series designed to educate and inspire the community to prepare for fire season, Monday night. Cal Fire and Nevada County Consolidated Fire District will present and the program will be moderated by Pascale Fusshoeller, editor of YubaNet.

“Ready, Set, Go” is the catchphrase used to represent the best practices in fire preparedness and emergency planning. Making sure everyone is ready means taking time to address the questions and concerns of our children. They will often hang onto misconceptions and fears if not given the opportunity to ask questions. This program is designed to allow all family members to learn more. Kids especially are encouraged to submit questions via index card and meet with fire professionals before, during, and after. A fire truck will be on hand to tour as well.

“This is a great follow-up to our first Ready, Set, Go! Art Walk mixer,” says Jenn Tamo of Nevada County Office of Emergency Services. “We had lines of people who were signing up for Code Red emergency alerts and really insightful discussions that help us educate folks on the resources available to them and clarify confusing messages that might be out there. Our stickers and the Firesafe Council’s dinosaurs were a big hit with kids and the grown-ups too!”

There is no “one size fits all” plan for emergency preparedness so community members are encouraged to consider the specific needs of their family’s schedule and communication style. Tips will be provided to adapt the Ready, Set, Go! model for all Nevada County families with special attention to providing clear instructions for every age.

This is also a great opportunity check everyone’s Code Red emergency alert status, learn the latest advice about Red Flag Warning days, prepare for PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs, and review how your plan may need to adapt based on summer schedule changes.