Nevada County Supervisors learn about Cal Fire resources, facilities

On Tuesday, the Nevada County Board of Supervisors along with county staff from the board office, county executive office, Office of Emergency Services, county counsel and the sheriff’s office toured local Cal Fire facilities to learn about the resources and current projects associated with Cal Fire’s wildfire response within Nevada County, according to a release.

Before the tour and during their regular board of supervisors meeting, the supervisor’s heard an update on county efforts around wildfire outreach and education, community preparedness, planning, prevention, and evacuation efforts from Nevada County’s Office of Emergency Services and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office.

Major accomplishments included increased community awareness through the Ready Nevada County education campaign, a growth in Code Red emergency alert registrations, and an in-progress update of the mass evacuation and sheltering annexes of the Nevada County Emergency Operations Plan.

Cal Fire NEU

Following the update on County efforts around wildfire response, the supervisors and county staff toured Cal Fire’s Station 20 in Nevada City, parts of Empire Mine State Park where Cal Fire has partnered to create defensible space and reduce fuels along fire access roads, as well as the Grass Valley Emergency Command Center and Air Attack Base at the Nevada County Airport.

The Nevada, Yuba, Placer Unit’s Emergency Command Center is in Grass Valley near the Nevada County Airport. The center is the second busiest in the state next to the Riverside unit. The center is also the air ambulance coordinator for Sierra Sacramento Valley EMS for five Northern California counties.

According to Cal Fire Unit Chief Brian Estes, Station 20 is the central hub of Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit. The board and staff heard presentations on Cal Fire’s dozer operations and fleet management that manages the unit’s 27 engines, three dozers and approximately 260 pieces of equipment.

“With so many of our residents living in a rural landscape with heavy vegetation, Cal Fire serves as a critical first responder for wildfires in our area,” said Nevada County Board Chair and District V Supervisor Richard Anderson. “The board of supervisors was very impressed with the Cal Fire presence in Nevada County and the resources they can deploy quickly to combat fires locally. We thank Cal Fire NEU Chief Brian Estes and his staff for showing us what they are doing to both prevent and fight wildfire in Nevada County.”

Wildfire as a Top Priority

The Board of Supervisors adopted their annual Board Objectives on February 12th, and continues to set wildfire prevention and preparedness as a top priority. Video from Tuesday’s Board meeting and Cal Fire NEU Tour will be available to be viewed on Nevada County Media’s Government YouTube Channel.

Source: County of Nevada Office of Emergency Services