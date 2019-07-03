Nevada County submits grant for $5.6 million grant for wildfire prevention services

The County of Nevada Office of Emergency Services submitted a hazard mitigation grant to help fund the Regional Gold Country Wildfire Mitigation Project, according to a release.

Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funding is available when authorized under a presidential major disaster declaration. Due to the extreme wildfires across California, especially around Paradise and Malibu, these funds became available to help reduce or eliminate the losses from future disasters.

If funded, Nevada County’s project will reduce hazardous fuels to prevent loss of life and safeguard critical facilities from wildfires.

“The Regional Gold Country Wildfire Mitigation Project will fund additional opportunities for residents to easily participate in community efforts around wildfire preparedness and prevention, from additional green waste days to chipping programs,” says Captain Jeff Pettitt, Nevada County’s Office of Emergency Services manager. “We are actively looking for ways to bring new funding to Nevada County to help support these efforts, while not losing sight that the need is immediate.”

Wildfire and its suppression are dangerous and costly; it is the goal of the community to invest in best practices, such as defensible space and fuels reduction, to reduce the risk of and prevent wildfire. If funded, project operations will be fulfilled between a joint partnership between County of Nevada and Fire Safe Council of Nevada County.

Grant goals would be attained through a multi-pronged approach which will focus on:

Formation of 20 additional Firewise Communities

Defensible Space Chipping Program to treat 4,500 acres

Access and Functional Needs Program to provide defensible space clearing for 140 homes

Green Waste Disposal Program that will be active for two years

A Roadside Defensible Space Program that will clear 202 miles of roadside. The funding request for this project is roughly $5.6 million.

Last year the County of Nevada Office of Emergency Services also applied for two Hazard Mitigation Program grants totaling a possible $10.2 million of additional funding from the California Office of Emergency Services and FEMA. The first grant application submitted includes $6.5 million in funding to complete Nevada County’s Community Fire Mitigation Project. The second includes $3.7 million to complete the County of Nevada Abatement Program.

Both grants have been preliminarily approved and passed their secondary assessments by California Office of Emergency Services in April 2019 and are currently delegated under FEMA’s final review.

Source: County of Nevada Office of Emergency Services