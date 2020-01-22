Nevada County Board of Supervisors pushes for tax to fund fire mitigation
At its annual workshop, the Nevada County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday voted to direct staff to engage community stakeholders in creating a tax measure that would fund hazardous vegetation reduction and public safety evacuation efforts.
While the county is still early in the process, officials hope they can bring a detailed timeline and needs assessment, including community input, back to the board this summer before a July deadline to get the tax measure on this November’s ballot.
If the measure does make it onto the ballot, voters would need to approve it by a two-thirds margin in order for it to get enacted.
The push for a tax came after officials at the workshop discussed a shortfall in funding for the Office of Emergency Service’s wildfire preparedness goals of between $5 million to $10 million, making the case that the county can’t rely on grants to provide sustained funding for priority public safety projects.
— Staff Writer John Orona
