Nevada City man killed in solo wreck on Gold Flat Road

A 33-year-old Nevada City man died after colliding with a power pole over the weekend — the third local traffic death in a week.

Brett Curro was ejected Saturday night from his Ford pickup truck and died at the scene, California Highway Patrol Officer James Cornwall said.

Officers were dispatched around 8 p.m. to Gold Flat Road near Pinewoods Road for a report of a truck versus a power pole. They arrived to find the truck unoccupied in the road and power lines down, Cornwall said.

Curro was not wearing a seat belt and had been ejected, according to the highway patrol. It had been raining, and it was not known if drugs or alcohol were involved.

The collision remains under investigation.

Curro’s death followed two fatal accidents on Highway 49, just south of the Nevada County line.

On Wednesday, Tyler William Burk, 21, of Auburn was killed after he crashed head-on into a truck, causing a chain reaction that injured another driver, authorities said.

Burk’s car struck a Ford F-150 truck head-on, then swerved sideways into the southbound lane and was broadsided by an Acura RDX driven by Richard Leader, 74, of Auburn, the highway patrol reported. On Monday, a spokesman from Sutter Roseville Medical Center said Leader had been upgraded from critical to serious condition, The driver of the truck was not injured.

On Friday, a 55-year-old Grass Valley woman was killed on Highway 49 in a three-car crash, according to highway patrol reports.

Rhonda Bishoff was driving a 1996 black Lexus at high speed when the car’s right rear tire rim began emitting sparks moments before the crash, the highway patrol reported. As Bishoff approached Joeger Road, she swerved into northbound lanes and struck a Hyundai Sonata driven by Shannon Jordan, 39, of Grass Valley. That collision caused the Lexus to rotate clockwise into northbound traffic, where it was struck by a Toyota 4Runner driven by Michelle Tompkins, 31, of Grass Valley. Bishoff was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Jordan was taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center with major injuries, authorities said. She was listed in fair condition Monday, the hospital said. Tompkins was uninjured.

