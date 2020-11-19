Nevada City crowd funds for fire safety

Residents will soon be able to adopt a piece of Nevada City property and help manage vegetation in an effort to reduce fire danger.

The Nevada City Council on Wednesday approved the adoption of a program called Adopt-a-Sliver, which allows people to maintain small slivers of land that don’t have parcel numbers, but could pose risk if fire safe standards are not kept.

The council also approved the creation of a GoFundMe campaign that aims to cover half of the costs to administer the program. The city is hoping a $7,500 State Fire Assistance Wildland Urban Interface grant it applied for last month will cover the other half.

“This is such an important program as we move into the next fire season,” Mayor Erin Minett said.

The program will first identify, map and assess properties in need of treatment. Initial slivers have been targeted on Drummond, Monroe, Pine and Gethsemane streets, but the plan is to eventually create a “wish list” that city residents can contribute to on the city’s website.

After the properties are treated, they will be able to be adopted by the public for follow-up maintenance though a one-year agreement outlining fire safe standards.

The city hopes to add transparency to its fire readiness by posting information about which parcels are treated, adopted, and which need maintenance on an interactive map. The map will also identify when work was last done on a property and who has adopted it.

“This is great, I wish we would have done this 20 years ago,” Vice Mayor Duane Strawser said. “These slivers have been there forever, and I think this is the best solution we have short of putting a tiny home on some.”

In past fire safety efforts, the city used GoFundMe campaigns to raise more than $25,000 for a program that employed goat and sheep grazing to clear city-owned land.

