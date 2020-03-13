Nevada City creates fire safety committee

Following more than a year of work with firewise communities in Nevada City, council member Erin Minett has been named chair of a newly formed Nevada City Fire Safety Advisory Committee.

The committee’s goal is to provide standards and objectives for vegetation management and wildfire mitigation, identify sources for funding community projects, and educating the public on fire safety measures. The group came to fruition following a proposal by firewise community members to have their values and policies cemented into governing documents during a city planning retreat last month.

“Well, we need it,” council member David Parker said at the Nevada City Council’s Wednesday meeting.

The committee is made of seven members: a council member; a city employee, which will be Nevada City Fire Division Chief Sam Goodspeed; and five community members. The committee will begin by meeting two or three times in April before setting a regular monthly schedule going forward.

The city said it will have applications for membership available on its website and will accept them until Tuesday.

Committee members will be appointed by majority vote and serve two-year terms. All meetings will be open to the public and subject to the Brown Act.

The committee’s formation follows ongoing fire mitigation efforts that will fall under its purview going forward, including the council’s adoption of an educational fire safety flyer, an upcoming town hall meeting about fire danger, and increased green waste pickup.

