Associate Editor
Local bus driver Ahmer Al-Kayyali, of Lake of the Pines, was en route up Highway 49 to North San Juan shortly after 6 p.m. last Thursday when he saw two cars pulled over due to a roadside fire.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Associate Editor
Local bus driver Ahmer Al-Kayyali, of Lake of the Pines, was en route up Highway 49 to North San Juan shortly after 6 p.m. last Thursday when he saw two cars pulled over due to a roadside fire.
Al-Kayyali got his fire extinguisher from the bus and helped residents extinguish the flames.
“I thought this was going to be bad, this in an area with houses in the wilderness. I put on my hazards, throw my bus in park, and run over there with my fire extinguisher. I was eventually able to put it out and I’m stepping on embers to make sure it’s fully out.”
A passerby then told him there were two other small fires further up along the road and Al-Kayyali ran back to his bus and radioed for help. His supervisor Steven Long then called 911 and CalFIRE.
“I ran to help at the other fire and there’s a UPS driver there and he used his extinguisher too. I wanted to make sure that the fire I was at was fully out so I ran back to my bus to dispatch again and they said help was on their way”, said Al-Kayyali.
As both their extinguishers were running out of flame retardant, firefighters arrived at the scene.
North San Juan resident Karouna Thompson was in an evacuation zone, “I got the alarm on the phone and thought we better start getting things packed in the car. My mom was the second on the scene and they started putting out the fire with their water bottles before the bus driver arrived with the fire extinguisher.”
Former North San Juan Fire Chief, Boyd Johnson said, “As a resident I’m glad they got it out so quickly. It could have been much worse.”
Evacuation orders were briefly issued for zones NCO- E331 and NCO- E330 but were lifted by 7:15 p.m and firefighters fully contained four spot fires. As of Thursday, Aug. 24 at 2:17 p.m. the cause of the Reader Fire is still under investigation, according to the CalFire Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit media line.
“I live here with my wife and kids. This community is so close-knit and people just care about one another. I want to thank all the other people that were there that pulled over and tried to do something and the first responders,” said Al-Kayyali.
To contact Associate Editor Anabella Funk, email afunk@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: