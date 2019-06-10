Late-night fire guts residence in Alta Sierra

Firefighters work on extinguishing a residential fire in Alta Sierra Sunday night.

Initial responders to a residential fire in Alta Sierra Sunday night arrived to find the two-story structure about 75% involved.

“There were flames through the roof,” said Grass Valley Fire Battalion Chief Gary Dunne.

Firefighter responded from Nevada County Consolidated, Grass Valley, Cal Fire, Ophir Hill and Placer Hills to the fire on Brandy Place just before 10 p.m.

No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries, Dunne said.

Dunne estimated it took about three hours to contain the fire, due to the size of the structure. The house was pretty much gutted, he said, adding some property was saved, including family heirlooms.

Personnel conducted a preliminary investigation Sunday night, but intended to return Monday. As of press time, no cause for the fire had been released.

