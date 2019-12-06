Highway 49 has 2nd fatal wreck in 2 days in north Auburn

Second fatal crash in two days on Highway 49, south of Grass Valley

A Friday night fatal wreck on Highway 49 stymied traffic, at one point blocking all lanes near Joeger Road in North Auburn, California Highway Patrol reports state.

The collision happened around 5:10 p.m. when one vehicle hit another head on.

According to Caltrans, the crash involved four vehicles.

An hour later authorities continued to say that all traffic lanes were blocked, and that they had no estimated time for reopening them, reports state. Detours remained in place at 8 p.m.

Friday’s wreck happened two days after authorities say Tyler William Burk, 21, of Auburn, died in a collision on Highway 49, near Cramer Road.

The two wrecks happened under 2 miles from each other.

— Alan Riquelmy

City Editor