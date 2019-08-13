Grass Valley fire forum set for Aug. 22

A public forum featuring the California insurance commissioner is set for 6 p.m. Aug. 22 in Grass Valley, Nevada County officials said.

Commissioner Ricardo Lara, along with Supervisors Dan Miller and Ed Scofield, are scheduled to speak at the forum held at the Foothills Event Center, 400 Idaho Maryland Road.

Lara met last week with members of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors. His office indicated he wanted to return here for a public forum and answer questions from the public.

According to a release, some 76% of county homeowners live in elevated and extreme fire danger areas. Complaints to the commissioner about the non-renewal of insurance have risen about 600% since 2010 in areas with heightened wildfire risk.

Attendees are encouraged to submit their questions beforehand at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/insurancequestions.

