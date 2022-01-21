Firefighters respond to structure fire at Donner Ski Ranch Resort
From Cal Fire’s Facebook post:
Cal Fire responded late Thursday with Truckee Fire District to a working structure fire at the top of Donner Ski Ranch Resort. The fire was well established prior to the arrival of fire resources. It could not be accessed by engines, so firefighters made access via snow cat and snow machine. The fire spread to adjacent trees that were felled to protect the chair lift and other infrastructure. There are no known injuries, and Truckee Fire District is investigating the cause.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Firefighters respond to structure fire at Donner Ski Ranch Resort
From Cal Fire’s Facebook post: