Fire restrictions in effect for Tahoe National Forest

NEVADA CITY — The U.S. Forest Service has ordered Fire Restrictions across the Tahoe National Forest effective immediately. The decision to order fire restrictions came after an analysis of current fuel conditions, weather observations, and forecasts. This analysis revealed the potential to support large fire growth across the Tahoe National Forest.

“These forests and wildlands are part of our community. Keeping the community and public safe while providing for use and enjoyment is one of our priorities,” Tahoe National Forest Supervisor Eli Ilano said in a news release announcing the restrictions.

Tahoe National Forest Fire Restrictions:

Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, charcoal fire, campfire, or stove fire, except within the oven at Wheeler sheep camp, and within stoves and fire rings provided in the recreation sites listed in Exhibit A of Forest Order No. 17-19-01.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, within a Recreation Site listed in the previously mentioned Exhibit A, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

Operating an internal combustion engine off National Forest System roads and trails, and except within the Prosser Pits Developed Off-Highway Vehicle Area and boats on a water surface.

Welding, or operating an acetylene or other torch with an open flame.

Those with a valid 2019 wood cutting permit may operate an internal combustion engine off of National Forest roads and trails only to the extent necessary to cut firewood in compliance with the terms of their permit.

California Campfire Permit holders may use a portable campfire pit, stove, or lantern that uses gas, kerosene, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel. Please see Forest Order No. 17-19-01 for additional exemptions.

Questions about fire restrictions, designated recreation sites, motor vehicle use and firewood cutting on the Tahoe National Forest may be directed to local Tahoe National Forest Service offices, including:

Supervisor’s Office, 530-265-4531; American River Ranger District (Foresthill), 530-367-2224; Sierraville Ranger District, 530-994-3401; Truckee Ranger District, 530-587-3558; and Yuba River Ranger District (Camptonville), 530-288-3231.

If you see a wildfire, report it immediately by dialing 911.

Source: U.S. Forest Service