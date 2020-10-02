Fire above Rollins Lake prompts evacuations
Some evacuations were underway Friday morning in the Peardale area after a fire broke out on Loa Court above Rollins Lake.
Cal Fire firefighters were fighting a vegetation fire in the area of Loa Court and Old Emigrant Trail around 10:30 a.m., according to a Facebook post by the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services.
Nevada County sheriff’s deputies were conducting evacuations in the immediate area, including Old Emigrant Trail, the post stated.
A 10:45 a.m., the post stated the fire had slowed and good progress was being made. Evacuation orders and warnings were still in place for those residents that had been contacted by a deputy in the area.
