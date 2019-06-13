Film on fire and forest health released by Tahoe National Forest

See the show The link to this short, 11-minute film is here.

The Tahoe National Forest has released Fire and Forest Health: Your Tahoe National Forest on YouTube, according to a release.

Fire and Forest Health was an official selection at the 2019 Wild and Scenic Film Festival in Nevada City.

The movie showcases wildland firefighters, biologists, foresters, and fuels specialists as they work together to stop catastrophic wildfires and increase forest health. This film was shot on location within the Tahoe National Forest and features Tahoe National Forest employees.

“At its heart, this is an educational film,” said Eli Ilano, Tahoe National Forest Supervisor. “Within a few short minutes audiences can learn how wildland firefighters prepare for the upcoming fire season and also how the U.S. Forest Service is working to prevent catastrophic wildfires through the planning and implementation of forest health projects.

“We hope this film will be shared far and wide by educators, community groups, social media users, and anyone interested in wildfire prevention, forest health, and modern National Forest land management.”

The film was produced in association with the Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association. It was written and directed by Tahoe National Forest Public Affairs Officer Joe Flannery. Origami Rocket, from Squaw Valley, provided motion graphics, cinematography, and editing.

Additional information is available from Joe Flannery, public affairs officer for the Tahoe National Forest, at joseph.flannery@usda.gov or 530-478-6205.

Source: Tahoe National Forest