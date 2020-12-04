Dorsey Drive road work starts Monday

The Nevada Irrigation District (NID) will work with Hansen Brothers Enterprises starting Monday evening to repair road damage on Dorsey Drive caused by a Nov. 13 water mainline break. The work will impact the Dorsey Drive area and freeway access to the area.

Road closures and traffic control are scheduled from 6 p.m. Monday through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

During the road work, there will be single-lane traffic closures on both the southbound and northbound off-ramps of Highway 20/49 to Dorsey Drive. Also, there will be no left turns allowed across the Dorsey Drive Bridge to Sutton Lane or Sierra College Drive. Additional traffic control will be enforced on local surface streets.

No water services should be affected during the work.

The water mainline broke around 7 a.m. Nov. 13, disrupting water service at the time and requiring road repairs.

Source; Nevada Irrigation District