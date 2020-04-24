Condon, Pioneer parks partially reopen

After weeks of complete closure, Grass Valley and Nevada City are looking to slowly — and partially — open parts of its public infrastructure.

Condon Park in Grass Valley opened its trails Friday to walkers and joggers who maintain six-feet of distance, according to a press release from the city. Pioneer Park in Nevada City is opening its paths and walkways as of today.

Grass Valley’s decision is part of Green Light Grass Valley, a program meant to issue preliminary steps to open public spaces. As long as people obey social distancing measures, Grass Valley City Manager Tim Kiser said each week the city will open parts of its public spaces. Currently, all other parks and facilities in the city remain closed.

“The city is starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said Kiser. “Our public has done a great job with social distancing up to this point.”

Opening up part of Condon Park is the first small step to opening the city’s public systems, said Kiser. There are about six parks in the city, and more of them will begin to partially open in the coming weeks if people follow the proper protocols, he said, noting that certain areas, like dog parks, will be easier to open than spaces that have swimming pools.

Kiser said the city is first and foremost following guidelines set by Gov. Gavin Newsom and public health departments, but that there are a few things it can do within its jurisdiction to give people a small sense of normalcy. Nevada City is beginning a similar process, according to a Friday press release from the city.

Soon Grass Valley will begin to look at helping downtown restaurants with pickup and drop off locations designated by number. However, these changes are contingent on the public following social distancing and sanitation protocols.

“We trust our citizens will abide by the law and make the right choices for themselves and their neighbors,” said Grass Valley Mayor Lisa Swarthout in a press release.

Nevada City issued a similar statement Friday.

“The city has been closely monitoring the situation,” said Nevada City Mayor Reinette Senum in a press release, “and staying apprised of the latest data coming from the Centers of Disease Control and the state with this information, we are comfortable to begin the soft opening process with our park system and feel that citizens will continue to keep cognizant of (the) stay-at-home order and the continued need for social distancing.”

