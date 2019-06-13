Chat with Chief Don Wagner organized in Penn valley

The first chat with Chief Don Wagner of Penn Valley Fire District is set for 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday. The event is scheduled to be held at the Penn Valley Fire Station, 10513 Spenceville Road, Penn Valley.

Topics include red flag warnings, emergency alert aystems, evacuation, and fire behavior in your neighborhood

The Chat series provides an open forum to talk with the chief directly and share your concerns, ideas and feedback.

RSVP to Jeff Heyser at jeff.heyser@sbcglobal.net.

Source: Penn Valley Fire District