Burn permits required May 1 in Nevada, Yuba, Placer counties

Saturday, May 1, 2021, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit will require burn permits for residential vegetative material pile burning within Nevada, Yuba, and Placer counties.

Burning can only be done on permissive burn days. To find out if it is a permissive burn day, contact your local Air Pollution Control District (APCD) or Air Quality Management District (AQMD).

Placer County residents should contact the Placer County APCD.

Auburn area (including all cellphone users): 530-889-6868. Outside Auburn, toll-free: 800-998-BURN (2876). Placer’s burn day website: http://www.placerair.org/burnday .

Nevada County: Northern Sierra AQMD (530) 274-7928 or (530) 582-1027 or visit myairdistrict.com .

Yuba County: Feather River AQMD (530) 741-6299.

The Unit Chief will implement a burn ban when weather conditions warrant.

Only vegetative material such as leaves, pine needles and tree trimmings may be burned. Household garbage may not be burned. Do not burn on windy days. Burning can only be done during permissive times. You must have a signed permit in your possession while you are burning, and you are responsible for always maintaining control of your fire.

Possession of a permit does not protect you if your fire escapes. You could potentially be liable for costs if your project escapes your control or burns the property of another.

If a fire escapes your control, you should call 911. Wildfires can spread very quickly. A fast response from the fire department can reduce suppression cost considerably.

Simple common sense can greatly reduce the chance of an escape. If you do not feel it is safe to conduct a burn, then do not.

Burn permits can be obtained online at burnpermit.fire.ca.gov . Watch the mandatory video which reviews burning requirements and safety tips, fill in the required fields, submit the form and a burn permit will be created. The applicant must then print the permit. Permits are valid for the calendar year in which they are issued and must be reissued annually on or after Jan. 1 of each year. You may still obtain a burn permit from your local fire station.

Changing conditions may necessitate an early burn suspension. Please keep informed about burn restrictions by visiting our website at http://www.readyforwildfire.com .

Source: Cal Fire