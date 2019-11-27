Burn ban suspension lifted in Nevada, Yuba, Placer counties

Effective Wednesday, the burn suspension in Nevada, Yuba and Placer counties has been lifted. Open burning is now allowed with no permit required.

Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit Chief Brian Estes is formally canceling the burn suspension and advises residents they can now start burning on permissible burn days.

While fire danger has diminished, all Air Pollution or Air Quality Control District rules and regulations still apply. “The storm that impacted the area Tuesday night is sufficient to reduce the fire danger. Cooler temperatures, higher humidity’s and winter weather have helped to begin to diminish the threat of wildfire,” a news release states. “Property owners and residents are asked to use caution while conducting debris or agriculture burns, follow all guidelines provided, and maintain control of the fire at all times. Individuals can be held civilly and/or criminally liable for allowing a fire to escape their control and/or burn onto neighboring property.”

Residents wishing to burn must verify it is a permissive burn day prior to burning.

Nevada & Sierra counties – Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District Western Nevada County: 530-274-7928

Eastern Nevada County: 530-582-1027

Western Sierra County: (530-289-3662 Eastern Sierra County: 530-994-3561

Yuba County – Feather River Air Quality Management District: 530-741-6299

Placer County – Placer County Air Pollution Control District

Safe Pile Burning Recommendations

Only dry, natural vegetative material such as leaves, pine needles and tree trimmings may be burned.

The burning of trash, painted wood or other debris is not allowed.

Do NOT burn on windy days.

Piles should be no larger than four feet in diameter and in height. You can add to your pile as it burns down.

Clear a 10-foot diameter down to bare soil around your piles.

Have a shovel and a water source nearby.

An adult is required to be in attendance of the fire at all times.

For more information on burning, visit the CAL FIRE website at http://www.fire.ca.gov.