Browns Valley/Loma Rica to get new fire station

The Loma Rica/Browns Valley Community Services District and Cal Fire NevadaYuba-Placer Unit announce the groundbreaking for Fire Station 63, 6729 Marysville Road, according to a release.

The project started back in 2007 when the property was purchased. Beginning in 2008, the district embarked on a long journey of planned construction and after multiple attempts to build, plan revisions and project downsizing, the project was still beyond the district’s ability to fund.

In 2018, after years of fiscal management and assistance from Yuba County Building Department, the project was successfully bid. Construction was started in early May by Frank Webb Construction, with an anticipated completion expected in the fall.

With the addition of this fire station the district hopes to provide a decrease in insurance rates to its citizens living near the fire station.

Source: Cal Fire