Baker Fire outside Camptonville caused by escaped debris burn, at 42 acres

Firefighters on Wednesday continued to battle a wildfire north of Bullards Bar Reservoir within the Tahoe National Forest that began burning through heavy brush, U.S. Forest Services spokesman Joe Flannery said in a press release.

Working through the night, firefighting personal and heavy equipment continued to encircle the Baker Fire with containment line, he stated, adding that the fire’s footprint had been mapped at 42 acres and was 30% contained as of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

“Yesterday’s spot fire has been completely contained,” Flannery said in the release, referring to a separate, smaller fire. “Firefighters will continue to manage the Baker Fire using suppression tactics and will continue constructing containment lines utilizing personnel and heavy equipment.”

The Baker Fire began Tuesday as the result of an escaped debris burn on private property, Flannery said in the release.

“While the debris burn took place under allowed conditions, the Tahoe National Forest urges local residents and private property owners to use caution when prepping for and engaging in debris or pile burning,” he said. “An unseasonable dry February has resulted in fuel conditions and increased fire risk uncharacteristic of this time of year.”

The Baker Fire is under jurisdiction of the U.S. Forest Service. Additional responding agencies include Cal Fire and the Camptonville and Pike volunteer fire departments.

According to the release, more than 150 personnel are on hand, including five hand crews, 12 engines, two helicopters, three water tenders, three bulldozers and one air attack plane.