1 dead in Interstate 80 crash

A woman died over the weekend in a one-vehicle crash near Drum Forebay Road, close to Blue Canyon, authorities said.

Ashley Ramos was a passenger in a 2007 Honda Civic around 4:35 p.m. Sunday when the wreck happened. Keenan Bryant-Donatelli, 22, of Sacramento, was speeding west on Interstate 80, east of Drum Forebay Road, weaving through traffic, the California Highway Patrol said.

“For unknown reasons … Bryant-Donatelli veered onto the right shoulder, went off the roadway and collided into several trees over the embankment,” a press release states.

Bryant-Donatelli received major internal injuries. Ramos died, authorities said.

The wreck happened about 17 miles northeast of Colfax.

The crash remained under investigation on Monday.

— The Union staff