Fire weather watch begins Thursday

Elevated temperatures, gusty winds and low relative humidity combine to create a fire weather watch.

Courtesy NWS Sacramento

A combination of high temperatures, gusty winds, and low relative humidity will come together to cause elevated fire weather concerns for the Sierra Nevada foothills, and has prompted a Red Flag Warning to be issued for the Central Valley beginning at 11 a.m. Thursday and lasting through 8 p.m. Friday.

PG&E currently is not planning a Public Safety Power Shut-off as a result of the forecast critical fire weather.

A weather system passing out of the region and moving across the northeast of California will cause gusty winds in this area between 20 to 25 mph, with the strongest winds Thursday night into Friday morning.

“We have had some warm conditions and they will continue slightly above average,” National Weather Service Sacramento Meteorologist Sarah Littlefield said.

High temperatures Thursday will hover around 80 before dropping to the mid 70s by Friday. They’ll rise again to the lower to mid-80s by the weekend.

“The direction of the winds support dry conditions,” Littlefield said. “Northerly to easterly winds coming from the land mass tends to be a bit drier and warmer.”

Drying grasses in the Central Valley are a cause for concern among meteorologists, though fuel in the foothills have yet to fully cure.

“Do have some curing of our fuel conditions in the valley that are dried out enough to support fires,” Littlefield said. “The foothills are starting to see some curing in around 2,400 elevation.”

Elevated fire weather concerns are expected to wane by Saturday, though warm temperatures look to be the norm following the weekend’s forecast.

“We unfortunately are going to stick with the warm temperatures,” Littlefield said. “After this weekend, we will see temperatures start to trend warmer again.”

