PG&E warns of possible Public Safety Power Shutoffs

Portions of Northern California are gearing up to experience their first Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) of the year today and Sunday when fire weather conditions are expected to be at elevated levels, PG&E officials said Friday.

Roughly 5,800 customers in Butte, Colusa, Fresno, Glenn, Kern, Lake, Napa, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama, and Yolo counties have received notifications for the potential shutoffs as gusty northerly winds and low humidity in the Valley on Sunday will lead to elevated fire weather conditions.

Currently, portions of Nevada County have not been identified for a potential PSPS, but that could change according to PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland.

“It has grown in scope,” McFarland said of the potential PSPS, “It could also reduce. It all depends on the weather and the factors that determine the PSPS.”

McFarland said that PSPS notifications are being kept very localized to regions being affected right now, and reassured that Nevada County PG&E customers would be notified in the case they become included in the PSPS.

Shutoffs were regularly implemented in 2019 following the devastating 2018 wildfire season, which included the Camp Fire and other conflagrations determined to have been caused by faulty PG&E equipment.

When PG&E feels that a weather event could potentially cause damage to its infrastructure and ignite a wildfire, PSPS notifications are sent out.

The National Weather Service Sacramento placed a medium confidence level on the potential for fire weather across the west Sacramento and northern San Joaquin Valley’s due to gusty winds, dry fuels and low humidity that will lead to easier fire starts and the potential for the rapid spread of new or existing fires.

Today’s winds are expected to be the strongest over the Sierra ridgetops during the late morning, while Sunday’s winds are expected to arrive in the morning and become strongest by the afternoon.

“On Sunday night, the higher portions, like Scotts Flat and Emigrant Gap, could see some breezy downlsope winds from Sunday night into Monday morning with 35-40 mile per hour wind gusts,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Emily Heller said.

Peak wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour are being forecast for Blue Canyon on Sunday night with 25-30 mile per hour wind gusts forecast for the Marysville, Chico, Red Bluff, and Redding regions.

Precipitation

Light rainfall is being forecast for the Grass Valley and Western Nevada County region late Saturday where .04 inches of precipitation is expected to drop.

Though the amounts are light, enough moisture is expected to reduce the wildfire danger in Nevada County enough to keep the PSPS at bay.

“Around the Grass Valley area we are not super concerned,” Heller said of the potential for fire weather. “Because you will see some of that higher moisture.”

Further up the Sierra Nevada, locations closer to Emigrant Gap are forecast to receive closer to .2 inches of rain.

“It will be showery, so don’t be surprised if something misses you,” Heller said. “Really, not more than a quarter of an inch for that area.”

Earlier forecasts for snow Tuesday and Wednesday along the Sierra crest have diminished in confidence according to Heller.

“Snow levels have gone down significantly,” Heller said.

The Tuesday-Wednesday rain forecast currently calls for another .07 inches of rainfall.

