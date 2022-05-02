Fire up the grill: Wendy’s opens in Glenbrook Basin

The Wendy’s at 875 Sutton Way in Grass Valley is open.

“Today has been really busy,” franchisee Nancy Melin said Monday.

The 875 Sutton Way site is the location of the former Paulette’s Country Kitchen, which operated for over 30 years and closed it doors in March 2021. It was demolished in August to make way for the new building.

Melin, also the franchisee of the Auburn Wendy’s, said that over the past two years of the pandemic the Wendy’s drive-thru window grew especially popular as it enabled patrons to mitigate exposure to the coronavirus. Not many people visited the Wendy’s dining rooms, despite them being open.

“About 75% of revenue came from the drive-thru and to go orders,” she said.

Although expected to be open by the end of March, the opening was delayed as last minute regulations needed a fine tuning for utility service.

Whenever a new business opens and needs support from PG&E, it works with the customer to support gas and electric service, said Megan McFarland, marketing and communications representative. Service connection time can vary depending on the complexity of an individual project.

“For safety reasons, PG&E has a rigorous inspection project and specific safety requirements a customer needs to meet before we can hook up their services,” said McFarland. “In some instances, PG&E will identify certain safety concern requirements and ask the customer to go back and make fixes. This can be typical during large installments. And PG&E works closely with the customer to help support the process. Once all safety inspections are complete, PG&E is able to connect a customer to their electric and gas service.”

A large number of the Grass Valley staff trained at the Auburn location. There are 22 who will transfer to Grass Valley.

Despite the Auburn location being a short drive away, Melin is not concerned the two branches will cut into each other’s business.

“Grass Valley is right off the highway,” she said. “It’s kind of a pull-off area. It’s already a tourist destination draw. So, we won’t need any promotional signage.”

Although Melin does not anticipate another franchise breaking ground in the region soon, she said, “You never know. We think it’s a great little community and we want to be a big part of it.”

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at wroller@theunion.com