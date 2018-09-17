UPDATED: Fire units on scene at structure fire on Mill Street in Grass Valley

UPDATE: 2:57 p.m.

According to The Union reporter Liz Kellar, there is a lot of smoke at the house but no injuries.

Grass Valley Police Chief Mark Buttron told Kellar that the house is a multi-story victorian structure subdivided into residential apartments. The fire started in a lower level unit.

The cause is unknown at this point and several residents were evacuated.

Grass Valley, Nevada City, Nevada County consolidated and Cal Fire units have responded to the scene at 403 Mill Street in Grass Valley.

Check back for more updates.

Original Story

A residential structure fire has been reported on the 400 block of Mill Street in Grass Valley.

Fire and medic units have responded, as the house reportedly had smoke coming from the basement and attic.

The incident was reported sometime before 2:30 p.m. today. The Union’s Liz Kellar is on scene. Check back for more updates or go to The Union Now.

Two story residential structure with heavy smoke coming from the basement and attic. 400 block of Mill Street in Grass Valley. Units on scene. #theunionnow @TheUnion — Elias Funez (@Elias_Funez) September 17, 2018

Multiple engines on scene on 400 block of Mill Street for two story residential structure fire. Traffic control being requested. #theunionnow @TheUnion — Elias Funez (@Elias_Funez) September 17, 2018