Red fire retardant colors the roof of a residence threatened by a vegetation fire during the August of 2019 fire season in rural Grass Valley. This year’s fire season has been delayed but weather forecasters are warning that a large fire in Northern California could still happen before the year is over.

The Nevada County area will experience slightly cooler temperatures over the next few days according to the National Weather Service Sacramento.

Following a weekend of extreme highs—though no official records were broken—the mercury should be topping off in the low 90s today, and eventually dip into the high 80s by the end of the week.

