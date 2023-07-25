The Nevada County area will experience slightly cooler temperatures over the next few days according to the National Weather Service Sacramento.
Following a weekend of extreme highs—though no official records were broken—the mercury should be topping off in the low 90s today, and eventually dip into the high 80s by the end of the week.
Eric Kurth, a Lead Meteorologist with the weather service said that though the area has experienced a heat wave, the weather pattern over the past year has set the trend for what is currently taking place. Though no red flag warnings have been issued, residents of the region should always be prepared for a change.
“This is a remarkable year, different than last year because it was quite wet and snowy at times,” Kurth said. “That has been beneficial in the sense that things are a lot greener and there’s still some lingering snow. The good part is it’s allowed the grass to green up a lot more than last year.
“Of course when you have precipitation you can have those grasses, and when they finally do dry and cure they can start the fire. It’s quite clear we’ve had a delayed fire season but as far as big fires, we haven’t seen any so far,” Kurth continued. “We are seeing more and more grass fires starting up. The question is how much fire season will there be from this point on? One thing that is remarkable is we haven’t seen any red flag warnings yet which is unusual. That’s something people should be aware of; they shouldn’t expect that to continue.”
Kurth emphasized that even though fire season is delayed, there is still a high likelihood of a large Northern California wildfire before the year is over, though the hope remains it won’t occur on a catastrophic level.
“We had a really wet year (in 2022) but we did have fires later in the season. It just tended to be later summer/fall. We were putting out red flags in May. It’s very different but we are not out of the woods.”
Winds, of course, are a huge factor when considering fire weather and behavior. Kurth said that the specific winds folks should be looking out for are the off shore winds, the ‘easterlies” that bring in the risk of fire at a higher rate.
“If we have a north to east wind event, that is when we would see humidity and stronger winds. I don’t see that coming in the near term for us. Even though fire season has been delayed people should still respect that as things are drying out. People need to be increasingly watchful and just realize we’re quite a ways from fire season ending.
Kurth also cited the past few years of rainfall trends; several years in a row (2020 and forward) significant rainfall was suspended until November.
“We had fires going, most notably in 2018. The Camp Fire was burning in November. Even in 2019 the rain came around that Thanksgiving and we had our biggest fires in September and October.”
In summary, Kurth said current and forecasted temperatures are normal for this time of year and no precipitation is expected any time soon. His message to remain vigilant during fire season should be taken seriously, despite the wet weather that blanketed the area this winter.
“Fire danger is very real and needs to be taken seriously,” he said. “It’s encouraging it’s going late. I try to be encouraged by things like that. It’s much more difficult (for a fire to start) when you have a long lasting snowpack, and there’s still some soil moisture. But when things were bone dry I think that’s the situation where you can get those big fires spreading.”
Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.