Staff Writer
The Nevada City Fire Safety Advisory Committee (NCFSAC) met this week to continue their work toward a comprehensive citywide fire risk reduction program that would be presented to Nevada City’s City Council.
The recommendation to the City Council would include provisions for public land, private land, community outreach and compliance submitted no later than September 29, according to the minutes from the July 20, 2023 meeting.
The NCFAC set out to discuss fire and vegetation management and the potential implementation of a general sales tax to support these areas, according to the staff report.
Additionally, the focus will be on addressing public safety risks that Nevada City may face due to extreme weather events and wildfires.
“A fire could come down that canyon so fast,” NCFSAC member Nancy Weber said in an interview after the meeting.
At the July 20 NCFSAC meeting Nevada City Vice Mayor Gary Peterson, who also serves on the NCFSAC, shared that the Nevada City City Council will be considering a future agenda item that could possibly place a new sales tax measure on the ballot of a special election.
The possible tax would create a revenue stream that would be dedicated to maintenance of public land and private land, according to the July 20 NCFSAC minutes.
“Evacuation route planning, hardening and community exercises for evacuation…community outreach,” were also mentioned in the minutes of July 20 as outcomes for the NCFSAC.
The current sales tax rate for Nevada City is 8.375%.
“The informal proposal of a .5% increase mentioned in the July 20 minutes would be pursued as a General Tax which would need a margin of votes of 50% + 1 to pass versus a Special Tax which would need a ⅔ majority to pass,” according to the July 20 NCFSAC minutes.
The Nevada City Councilmembers requested advice from the NCFSAC which dictated the NCFSAC’s priorities, according to Ceci.
“To get a clear structure, [the City council] need[s] guidance and goals,” Councilmember Lou Ceci said. “We’re under a bit of time pressure so the city can get it together in time to coordinate with other efforts that it is going to be doing.”
The “efforts” Ceci refers to is a possible special election in November of 2023., similar to the one proposed in Grass Valley a month ago, which was attached to the official August 17 NCFSAC agenda packet.
Some indication of discord among the NCFSAC was noted in comments by NCFSAC member Nancy Weber.
“I’d like to make a comment regarding agenda items,” Weber said. “What we have is not working. I feel unheard… I want to see some action…we haven’t had a chance to have a voice about what goes on the agenda,” Weber said. “It can’t go on like this.”
Weber also recognized the large amount of expertise that the NCFSAC members bring in a later interview.
Some discussion was raised by Weber regarding whether a General Tax is to be recommended by the NCFSAC or if a Special Tax, designated only for fire prevention was in order.
To begin identifying priorities of a comprehensive plan, the NCFSAC participated in a brainstorming activity referred to as a ‘sticky wall session’ like the one done back in October 20, 2022.
Posters with categories were hung on the wall and members of the public and NCFSAC members were invited to write ideas of what needs to be done, and not necessarily how the task would be accomplished at this time, according to Pete Williams, a professional facilitator.
“We need to come up with elements for a plan so the city can review it in September,” Williams said.
The categories included building/ house hardening, creating ordinances, maintaining public and private land, evacuation planning, and outreach/education.
“Our role in the plan is to assess what should be addressed, not exactly how to do it,” Williams said.
After the group exhausted their compilation of ideas, the second step of the activity is to return to the posters and put tally marks next to any six ideas that are a priority, according to Williams.
“Nevada City is only in the developmental stages of fire prevention,” Weber said.
Ideas listed under evacuation planning included early warning fire sirens to be heard around the City and to hold regular practice evacuations.
Clearing city property, specifically to “lead by example,” was another comment written under the public land category.
Establishing protocols for vegetation removal was also listed under the ordinance category.
Another suggestion was that communication with the public and notifications regarding non compliance should have a cooperative tone and be less threatening.
All the suggestions gathered during the ‘sticky wall session’ would be presented at the next NCFSAC meeting date to be determined.