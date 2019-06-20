Fire safety and beauty aren’t mutually exclusive

Unless otherwise noted, all activities are free and open to the public. To become involved or join, contact secretary@redbud-cnps.org.

two comprehensive books on the native flora of Nevada and Placer Counties, covering over 700 perennials, shrubs, and trees

many free online handouts and other resources on local native plants at our website, redbud-cnps.org

field trips to view local wildflowers in bloom, usually planned for spring and early to mid-summer

The Redbud Chapter of the California Native Plant Society, serves western Nevada and Placer Counties. They offer:

Does defensible space means cutting down most — even all — of the vegetation around your home?

On the evening of June 26, the Redbud Chapter of the California Native Plant Society will meet at Auburn Library to hear a solution that retains natural beauty and a healthy ecosystem, according to a release.

Chris Paulus, Redbud’s featured speaker, is a retired Cal Fire battalion chief who has spent his entire professional career in the Sierra Nevada. Paulus will discuss the major ways native plants of the western Sierra have adapted to and co-evolved with forces in their environment, including adapting to fire. Understanding these characteristics can help make property more fire resilient and more biodiverse.

Retaining optimal native trees and other plants rather than removing most of them helps maintain property value, privacy and quality of life. Paulus will discuss how such strategies also aid wildland biodiversity, carbon sequestration and rainwater infiltration functions of native plant ecosystems, and foster habitat for pollinators, birds, and other wildlife.

Paulus was born, raised and has lived and worked in the Sierra Nevada his entire life. Since retiring from Cal Fire, Chris has returned as Operations Sections Chief for the North Fork American River Shaded Fuel Break, one of the high-priority fuels-reduction projects authorized by Governor Gavin Newsom this year.

Chris’s talk, titled, “Maintaining a Fire-safe Home Within a Fire-Adapted Native Plant Ecosystem,” is 7 to 9 p.m. June 26 at Auburn Library, 350 Nevada Street, Auburn.

Socializing and an informal member meeting for the Redbud Chapter of the California Native Plant Society begin at 6:30 p.m. This presentation is part of Redbud’s year-long Passionate About Native Plants lecture series. Hear experts explore, teach, advocate for, and share research about our diverse and beautiful foothill native plants. For more information, visit redbud-cnps.org or contact nativeplanthelp@redbud-cnps.org.

