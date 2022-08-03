Fire Safe Council makes new hire

The Fire Safe Council of Nevada County has a new controller.

Joshua Robinson will join the team on Aug. 15 as controller. Robinson brings strong local relationships and years of professional expertise to the position. As vice president/branch manager of Tri Counties Bank in Grass Valley, he gained a unique perspective on local business development and community growth. He has served on many nonprofit boards, including treasurer for Sierra Commons, and is a current Rotarian invested in community service, a news release states.

“The board was impressed by Josh’s commitment to community and fiscal responsibility. It is great to have him on board,” board chairman Donn Thane said in the release.

“Building our team to make the most of wildfire resilience projects and opportunities is critical to our mission. He is a perfect addition to help us with ongoing partnerships and building new ones,” Fire Safe Council Executive Director Jamie Jones said.

“I’ve lived in Nevada County for 29 years. I love this area and all it has to offer, including the great hiking, fishing, and camping,” Robinson said. “Helping the Fire Safe Council grow to meet the ongoing threat of wildfire and protect this area is personally and professionally important to me.”

Robinson will join the new outreach coordinator, Kate Benton, and the entire Fire Safe Council team at the Nevada County Fair on August 10 to 14. The booth will have extensive information and tools to help the whole family, including kids, prepare for wildfire.

Source: Fire Safe Council of Nevada County