Fire Safe Council loses 14 chainsaws in burglary

The Fire Safe Council of Nevada County reported Monday that it had been burglarized, authorities said.

According to the Grass Valley Police Department, approximately 14 chainsaws were taken sometime over the weekend from the nonprofit’s building on the 14000 block of East Main Street.

Officer Dale Norvell said the list of missing items is incomplete. Authorities still need the make, model and serial numbers of the tools to track where and when the product reenters the market.

“There are no suspects or leads at this point,” Norvell said.

Power tools are stolen regularly and are seldom reported. They’re also a popular item to steal, Norvell said, adding that he thinks it may have something to do with the ease of turnover.





“A person can acquire a power tool and quickly sell it for a profit without holding onto a stolen good,” Norvell said.

Additionally, power tools are hard to track and prove that they were stolen without a record of those items’ serial numbers, he added.

Chainsaws typically cost hundreds of dollars each.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com