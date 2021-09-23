Fire Safe Council gets mixed results on grants

Two major county fuel abatement projects are on hold after funding for them wasn’t approved by Cal Fire, according to county officials speaking at a Thursday meeting of the Fire Safe Council of Nevada County.

Ponderosa Phase Two, a fire safety project aimed at abating 1,200 acres of land north of the project’s phase one; and the South Yuba Rim fuel break, a longer-term project that the council expects would clear even more acreage than the Ponderosa initiatives, are both on hold after Cal Fire did not approve the county’s grant applications for the proposals, according to Paul Cummings, program manager of the county’s Office of Emergency Services.

At Thursday’s meeting, Cummings and Fire Safe Council Executive Director Jamie Jones both expressed disappointment at Cal Fire’s decision to deny the grant applications. However, both pointed to the county’s success in securing funding for the South County Shaded Fuel Break initiative, which OES announced had been awarded state funding on Sept. 14.

The South County project will entail abatement treatments on 339 acres of property in a nine-mile sector in the Alta Sierra region, officials say.

Jones also emphasized that the denial of the other two projects' grant applications is only a temporary setback, as the council and OES intend to reapply for funding for both programs as soon as they are able.





While the council — a nonprofit — regularly receives funding through private donations, the bulk of its funding comes through county and state grants, and occasionally federal grants, which the organization submits applications for throughout the year to fund various projects such as the Ponderosa and South County initiatives.

It is not clear why the applications for grant awards were denied for the two projects.

“Typically, it is simply a matter of there not being enough funding to award all submissions,” Jones said in an email.

Cal Fire declined to comment on the matter, citing the agency’s policy of not releasing information about grant applications to third parties.

CONTRACT

While the council’s Board of Directors originally intended to vote on whether to approve a new full-time contract for Jones at Thursday’s meeting, the board ultimately elected to postpone the vote to its October meeting, citing the absence of the council’s consulting lawyer, Scott Browne, as the primary reason for the postponement.

Browne has been heavily involved in helping the council respond to concerns brought up by the county about the nonprofit’s accounting practices. Because those concerns are heavily linked to discussions of Jones’ new contract, the directors agreed that it would be best to wait until the attorney was available to make any final decision on the contract issues.

In an Aug. 23 letter to the council, county Chief Information Officer Steve Monaghan said that the county had made the decision to not enter into any new contracts with the council until concerns surrounding allegations of financial negligence against it had been comprehensively addressed.

Monaghan’s letter stated that a review of the council’s budgetary records “indicate a weakness in financial management and controls as well as deficient payroll practices and observance of tax laws … The county is unable to engage with the Fire Safe Council on new contracts until these items are addressed and resolved.

By the council’s own request, an audit was conducted of the organization by a private accounting firm, with the preliminary results of that audit being published at last month’s meeting . That audit found that there was some credibility to some of the concerns raised about the organization’s accounting practices, with the auditor giving an extensive list of recommendations on how to fix these weaknesses.

On Thursday, Monaghan said that the county has been holding meetings with the council on fixing the outstanding issues with the accounting procedures, and expressed optimism that the county would soon be able to enter into contracts with the nonprofit, as it had been.

