Fire Safe Council focuses on preparedness at Nevada County Fair

The Fire Safe Council of Nevada County and the county’s Office of Emergency Services will be at the Nevada County Fair this week, highlighting wildfire preparedness programs for all Nevada County residents, a news release states.

A particular point of pride and enthusiasm is the Access and Functional Needs Program, which provides defensible space clearing to low-income seniors and residents with disabilities. Defensible space is the first line of defense against wildfire. It is created by removing highly flammable vegetation, including tall grasses, heavy brush, and tree branches lower than 10 feet off the ground from around structures.

“We have needed a program like this for a while,” said Fire Safe Council Executive Director Jamie Jones in the release. “It is exciting to get to work, and space is available to welcome more folks to the program. We’ll be at the fair ready to answer questions and even help residents start the application process on the spot.”

“Even if you think you don’t qualify, we encourage people to apply,” said Craig Griesbach, director of the Office of Emergency Services. “We are always looking for resources to support residents, and knowing the needs in advance helps us make effective plans to protect our community with partners like FSCNC.”

The program is funded and managed in cooperation with Nevada County, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, FEMA, and The Fire Safe Council of Nevada County, which will provide crews to complete the work.

The Fire Safe Council team can be found at the Nevada County Fair every day through Sunday. Its booth will have extensive information and tools to help the whole family, including kids, prepare for wildfire. It can also be found at the KNCO Gazebo.

“If you don’t connect with us this week, contact us by phone or stop by the office next week,” Fire Safe Council Outreach Coordinator Kate Benton said. “We are always happy to answer questions and talk through all our programs.”

For the Access and Functional Needs Program, applicants will be required to supply proof of residency, medical disability, and income. Income qualifications are based on HUD/HCD criteria. The program is limited to property owners (and not renters) at this time.

More information and the complete application can be found at http://www.areyoufiresafe.com/programs/access-functional-needs-afn .

For additional questions or support, contact the Fire Safe Council at 530-272-1122; info@areyoufiresafe.com ; or at 143 B Spring Hill Drive, Grass Valley.

Source: Fire Safe Council of Nevada County