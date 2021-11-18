Fire Safe Council director removed

The Fire Safe Council of Nevada County — hit this year with allegations of financial mismanagement and awarded a $4.9 million grant from the state — has changed its slate of directors.

Eric Trygg was mid-term when he was removed from the board during its October meeting in an 8-to-2 vote. Nevada County Consolidated Fire District’s Terry McMahan and Trygg himself opposed.

McMahan and Trygg declined to say why Trygg was removed. McMahan said he voted “no” because he was interested in hearing “both sides of the story, at least.”

“I just wanted more information,” McMahan said.

Council Executive Director Jamie Jones said Trygg was removed from his position during the same meeting the new board member slate was presented.

“Eric wouldn’t be put on a slate again until 2022 because he was in the middle of his two-year term, but I will say the board of directors did vote to remove Director Trygg,” Jones said.

Jones said she was not able to say why Trygg was removed, but the vote took place after a closed session that addressed two different items.

“The first item to protect was an investigation into a sexual harassment claim,” Jones said, citing her obligation to protect her staff amid an “ongoing investigation” as reason to decline further comment.

The second item covered in a closed session was a board conduct review, Jones said, after which “we emailed everyone that we were returning to open session.”

The council’s November packet includes a letter issued to Trygg notifying him of his removal.

“The primary reason for severing your director relationship was for non-performance as a board member,” the letter states. “Additionally, there were concerns regarding multiple Brown Act Violations and Official Communications Policy Violations.”

Fire Safe Council Chairman Donn Thane issued a letter to Trygg, severing him from the board.



Erin Regan, an attendee of the Fire Safe Council’s public meetings, said she was concerned by the nonprofit — namely the board members and the executive director — removing Trygg, given Trygg’s previous criticisms.

“The plot thickens as Eric Trygg, the only director raising serious questions about the organization’s financial legitimacy and transparency, was ‘terminated,’” Regan said.

BOARD MEMBERS

Jones said “a number of” other board members moved away mid-term. The remaining members will discuss if they are going to open the abandoned positions up to be replaced, Jones said.

“If they decide they want to move forward on replacing those positions and searching for new board members, they’ll have a nominations committee post to the public,” Jones said, adding that she does not “know for sure” if the current board will replace the recently vacated positions.

“The slate was presented to retain board members who wish to stay,” Jones said. Her board nominated Pete Williams to vice chair this year, replacing Rick Nolle.

Jones said the nonprofit’s charter allows for seven to 15 board members at any given time.

“Right now, we have nine or 11,” said Jones, who oversees the nonprofit dedicated to reducing fire risk through preventative fuel-reduction projects and education.

An Oct. 28 meeting served as the Fire Safe Council’s annual board installation.

“We nominate a slate and then they accept those board members,” Jones explained. “There were several board members who had to renew their terms or basically be accepted back on the board for a two-year term.”

Jones, whose nonprofit just received $4.9 million from Cal Fire in August, said there are benefits to keeping the Fire Safe Council’s oversight to a small, tight-knit group.

“It does get difficult to manage a really large board,” Jones said. “I’ve been on here when we had 15 board members, (and) personally, I think we’re kind of at a good number right now.”

Jones said the council consulted with other nonprofits in the area, which only have five to six board members.

Jones said the board offers organizational oversight, and that the executive committee has a judiciary responsibility as a nonprofit.

“They work with my position to make sure, to capture anything that impacts the organization outside of my operational purview,” Jones said, adding that she takes “business items, opportunities, adjustments in internal controls, new projects and new funding opportunities” to the board to determine how to proceed.

Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at roneil@theunion.com