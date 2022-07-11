Fire runs at Brunswick Commons

Flames and smoke work their way up a hill Sunday afternoon toward Old Tunnel Road in Grass Valley’s Glenbrook Basin. Flames were reportedy as high as the new Brunswick Commons building, which was threatened by fire for the second time this month. The first time was July 1 when a small fire occurred in the landscaping of the building.

Photo: Courtesy Randall Bouck

A vegetation fire in Grass Valley’s Glenbrook Basin was kept to a half an acre Sunday afternoon after a brief scare from flames racing toward the new Brunswick Commons apartments off of Old Tunnel Way.

“It ran up that hill, and they have pretty good fire break up there at the top,” Grass Valley Fire Department Battalion Chief Christopher Armstrong said, noting the large parking lot between the hillside and apartment building provided added protection to the structure.

The fire burned through light flashy fuels along the hillside that had been recently prepped for wildfire.

Firefighters work Sunday’s vegetation fire below the Brunswick Commons apartments and behind the CVS Pharmacy.

Photo: Courtesy Randall Bouck

“Whatever they did to prep that hillside helped,” Armstrong said, adding that light flashy fuels don’t put out as dangerous of an ember cast.

“If it was brush or timber, it would have more potential for spotting.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

