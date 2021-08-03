UPDATE: North San Juan fire contained (video)
Update 9 p.m.:
Update 8:44 p.m.:
Update 8:42 p.m.:
#SchoolFire out here in North San Juan. Forward progress stopped. #theunionnow #fireseason2021 @TheUnion pic.twitter.com/Jgqk99CfoQ
— Elias Funez (@Elias_Funez) August 4, 2021
Update 8:35 p.m.:
What’s left of the #SchoolFire possibly started by an arsonist. #theunionnow #fireseason2021 @TheUnion pic.twitter.com/iRifdnfCCE
— Elias Funez (@Elias_Funez) August 4, 2021
Update 8:17 p.m.:
Forward progress has been stopped, according to scanner traffic.
Initially Posted:
A vegetation fire burning in North San Juan Tuesday evening is approximately one acre in size, according to scanner traffic.
The fire was reported around 7:45 p.m. in the 10000 block of School Street. According to scanner reports, arson is suspected as the cause, though this is yet to be determined.
Air attack 230 was over fire at 8:13 p.m.
Check back for more on this story.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User