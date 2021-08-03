UPDATE: North San Juan fire contained (video)

Update 9 p.m.:

Update 8:44 p.m.:

Update 8:42 p.m.:

Update 8:35 p.m.:

Update 8:17 p.m.:

Forward progress has been stopped, according to scanner traffic.

Initially Posted:

A vegetation fire burning in North San Juan Tuesday evening is approximately one acre in size, according to scanner traffic.

The fire was reported around 7:45 p.m. in the 10000 block of School Street. According to scanner reports, arson is suspected as the cause, though this is yet to be determined.

Air attack 230 was over fire at 8:13 p.m.

Check back for more on this story.