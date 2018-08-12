FIRE REPORTED IN ALTA SIERRA; road closures, evacuations in Buck Mountain area (LIVE VIDEO)

UPDATE: 3:40 p.m. Good progress on gaining control of the fire.

The Union’s Elias Funez is live on the scene:

Vegetation fire in Alta Sierra. Evacuations in order. Posted by The Union on Sunday, August 12, 2018 Recommended Stories For You

Firefighters are battling a fire near Alta Sierra in the Oak Drive and Buck Mountain Road area of South County.

Some evacuations were announced (some refusing to leave, as per scanner). Officials notified area residents and a CodeRED call has been sent out.

Fire was reported to have started in Buck Mountain area, burning north to northeast. The fire is shifting directions, burning to the south.

Air attack dropping lines of retardant to slow fire’s progress.

PG&E is reporting a power outage in the area of the fire.