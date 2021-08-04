UPDATED 2:51 P.M.:

@NevCoSheriff just sent an Evacuation WARNING to evacuation zone NCO-E102.

“This is the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office issuing an Evacuation WARNING for a Wildfire affecting zone NCO-E102. There is a fire at the Bear River Campground in Placer County threatening areas East of Dog Bar Rd. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock should consider leaving now. Check Community. Zonehaven.com for updates.”

INITIALLY POSTED:

A fire reported at the Bear River Campground in Colfax grew to about an acre in size Wednesday afternoon.

According to scanner traffic, the fire has a moderate rate of spread. The Bear River Campground, Plumtree and Placer Hills roads are being evacuated, according to scanner traffic.

The cause of the fire is unknown.





