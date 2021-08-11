Fire reported at Purdon Road
Update at 2:34 p.m.
The fire has been stopped and firefighters are mopping up, according to scanner traffic.
Initially posted
A vegetation fire reported Wednesday afternoon on Purdon Road triggered the evacuation of the Purdon Crossing parking lot.
The fire is estimated to be about a half acre in size. Purdon Road is currently shut down at Rector Road. Fire officials are reportedly staging at B 4 Ranch Road, according to scanner traffic.
Firefighters and sheriff’s deputies responded to the blaze at 1:36 p.m., California High Patrol records state.
