Fire quickly contained near Blue Canyon

Firefighters responded Friday morning to a reported vegetation fire near Blue Canyon in Placer County, with just over an acre burned before the blaze was contained.

The fire, which broke out just before 7 a.m., was reported as occurring near Mill Road and Serenity Lane, just west of Blue Canyon, according to Cal Fire. A column of smoke was apparently visible from a lookout tower in the area, which led to a response to the scene from fire engines.

The fire’s forward progress had been stopped as of roughly 10:30 a.m. Friday, with no injuries or damages to structures reported, and 1.1 acres burned, according to Cal Fire spokesperson Mary Eldridge.

Friday morning’s blaze is thought to have been caused by embers that were blown over by the wind to the area from yesterday’s fire near Kearsarge Mill Road, which was put out after burning just under an acre, Eldridge said.

Source: Cal Fire