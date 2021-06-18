Fire quickly contained near Blue Canyon
Firefighters responded Friday morning to a reported vegetation fire near Blue Canyon in Placer County, with just over an acre burned before the blaze was contained.
The fire, which broke out just before 7 a.m., was reported as occurring near Mill Road and Serenity Lane, just west of Blue Canyon, according to Cal Fire. A column of smoke was apparently visible from a lookout tower in the area, which led to a response to the scene from fire engines.
The fire’s forward progress had been stopped as of roughly 10:30 a.m. Friday, with no injuries or damages to structures reported, and 1.1 acres burned, according to Cal Fire spokesperson Mary Eldridge.
Friday morning’s blaze is thought to have been caused by embers that were blown over by the wind to the area from yesterday’s fire near Kearsarge Mill Road, which was put out after burning just under an acre, Eldridge said.
Source: Cal Fire
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Fire quickly contained near Blue Canyon
Firefighters responded Friday morning to a reported vegetation fire near Blue Canyon in Placer County, with just over an acre burned before the blaze was contained.